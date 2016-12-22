15 Most Popular PhD Thesis Topics on Physical Education

To get a doctoral degree in physical education, you should write and defend a thesis successfully. The first step that you should take during this task is to select a topic for your project. For some people, this is the most difficult step. If you cannot generate an interesting idea for your paper, you should examine a list of sample topics, at least, to gain some inspiration.

A Collection of Great Ph.D. Thesis Topics in Physical Education

The full golf swing: comparing computer-based and teacher-directed instructions. Skill acquisition in basketball: the effect of observational learning. Physical training teacher education: the integration of technology. Athletic training: using the computer simulation to measure decision-making skills. The effect of in-service training on the attitudes of physical education teachers. Analyzing the effect of a computer-based fitness program on students’ fitness scores. The usage of the video instruction to train female university badminton players. The influence of music on the step frequency of recreational runners. Practical blood flow restriction training and its hypertrophic effects. The responses of the overweight individuals to high-intensity interval training. Maximal effort strength training and acute neuromuscular fatigue after it. Physical fitness exercises and the core muscle electromyographic activity. The impact of the unexpected exercises on an untrained individual. The effect on female soccer players after consuming carbohydrate supplements. A comparison of different middle school physical education programs.

How to Choose a Good Topic for Your Ph.D. Thesis

Picking a research area is a very important step. You cannot just select a random topic and hope for the best. It’s advisable to follow these tips:

Choose an original topic.

You should investigate something that hasn’t been studied before to make your project original. Choose a topic that you like.

You should be genuinely interested in investigating your topic if you don’t want to get sick of your project in a couple of months. Choose a topic that can be researched. You shouldn’t pick a topic that cannot be fully investigated because of the limits of the current research methods or the lack of your personal resources.

To cut a long story short, picking a proper topic for your Ph.D. project in physical education is an important task that requires some time and thinking. If it’s difficult for you to find a good topic on your own, you may consult professionals in this field. First of all, you should ask your professor for advice.